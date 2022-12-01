NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $143,746.56 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 24,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $143,746.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NG stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
