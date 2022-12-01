Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.50. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 7,041 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

