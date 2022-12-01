Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.27.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,270. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

