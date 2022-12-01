Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.