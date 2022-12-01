North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North American Cannabis Price Performance

North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About North American Cannabis

Featured Articles

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

