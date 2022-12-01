Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,723,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.31. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $271.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Nordson

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.