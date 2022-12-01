Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,955 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.99% of Flowserve worth $147,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

FLS opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

