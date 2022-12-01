Nordea Investment Management AB Has $201.22 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AGCO were worth $201,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.