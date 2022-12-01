Nordea Investment Management AB Has $183.20 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Zoetis worth $183,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.