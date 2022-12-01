Nordea Investment Management AB Has $173.72 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,188,340 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $173,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 76.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology Price Performance

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.