Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,882 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,794 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Autodesk worth $164,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

