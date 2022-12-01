Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 535,910 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $142,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

