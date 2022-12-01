Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 103,155 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

