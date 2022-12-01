Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.55% of Genpact worth $118,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Up 2.7 %

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

