Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.58% of Tractor Supply worth $123,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

