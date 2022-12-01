Noble Financial Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $19.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Noble Financial to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

