NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.64

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 8255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.