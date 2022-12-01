NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

