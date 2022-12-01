Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 8,450 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

