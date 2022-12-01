Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.