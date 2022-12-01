Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

