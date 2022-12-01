Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $18,011,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 191.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 66.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

