Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

