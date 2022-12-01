Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 501 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.31 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

