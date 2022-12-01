NFT (NFT) Price Down 5% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $647,881.66 and approximately $104.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,068.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010591 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00244866 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01767621 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,892.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

