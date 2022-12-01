NEXT plc (NXGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on January 18th

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3511 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

NEXT Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $35.04 on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

