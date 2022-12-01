Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IBB opened at $136.53 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

