Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.