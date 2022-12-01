Next Level Private LLC Invests $412,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in eBay by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,191,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

