Next Level Private LLC Has $449,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

