NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.

