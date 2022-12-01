NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $270.28 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

