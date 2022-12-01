NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on A. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.