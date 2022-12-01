NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.