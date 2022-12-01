NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $551.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

