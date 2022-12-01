NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.