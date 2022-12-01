NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

