NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 16,553 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.45 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

