NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 13,542 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

