NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

