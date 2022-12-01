NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.