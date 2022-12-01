NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

