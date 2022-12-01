NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $214.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $286.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

