NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,442 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

