NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.