NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,293 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $236.15 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

