Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 336.40 ($4.02). Approximately 673,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 988,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.80 ($4.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NETW shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.35).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,058.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.