NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.01

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 11063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,886,000 after acquiring an additional 312,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,422,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

