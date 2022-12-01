NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44-6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Activity at NetApp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

