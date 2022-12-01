Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 813.0 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NTOIF traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

