Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 813.0 days.
Neste Oyj Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NTOIF traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
About Neste Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.